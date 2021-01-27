GARY MOORE: Joy! It’s an inside job

A long-time friend, Brenda Badger Bonser posted a meme this week. For those unaware, a “meme” is a picture that someone has added a message to make a point. Brenda posted a picture of a joyful child. It read, “Don’t wait for things to get easier, simpler, better. Life will always be complicated. Learn to be happy right now. Otherwise, you’ll run out of time.”

It doesn’t surprise me that Brenda felt it important to post this. Brenda was always a person with a kind word upon her lips and a smile for everyone. Brenda radiated joy and still does.

Thank you, Brenda, for your beautiful posting. We all needed to hear this. We know it to be true. We all recognize our lives aren’t infinite, yet we often live as though we have forever to do the things we want to do.

Brenda’s meme conveys a short and concise message accompanied by a matching picture. In a way, it’s like a much shorter version of my weekly column. My mission with this column is to provide enough information to influence mindsets from negative to positive, hopefully turning readers from pessimists to optimists. I want to help others understand that we have far more control over our lives than they believe.