GARY MOORE: Life in balance

As I said, I could be coming perfectly down the hill, get a sudden stroke of fear and purposely fall. I believe my lack of comfortability and confidence told me I was going to fall and harm myself, so instead, I decided to plan my fall because it was something I could control. I was sabotaging my own success on skis. Rather than planning to succeed, I did the opposite.

I’m preparing to speak to my local chamber of commerce this month. In my thoughts about why businesses and individuals succeed and fail, I think about my purposeful failure on the slopes. I didn’t envision making it to the bottom of the hill without falling. Unconsciously, I planned, executed, and succeeded at my own failure.

I wonder how many people, organizations and businesses do the same thing. How many marriages begin and end the same way? Or how many students flunk out of college because they can’t picture themselves graduating? I think the true numbers would shock us all. I believe most failure is subconsciously planned and executed.

The question then is, why don’t we picture ourselves making it to the bottom of the slope unharmed and still upright on our skis?