GARY MOORE: Merry Pandemic Christmas

Christmas morning, Caleb, and Noah, open their gifts from Santa (I say Santa knowing neither one of them believe the jolly guy in red exists). In the past, we’d always have an elaborate Christmas Day dinner, but we’ve gravitated to something easy like ham sandwiches and it becomes a relaxing and lazy day, interacting with each other and playing with the boys. I’d love to hear about your holiday traditions.

But not everyone will be so fortunate. Our current pandemic will keep many families and friends apart. For some, I fear it will be a very lonely holiday. Arlene and I are praying for those we know and don’t know who may be left alone or depressed. Holidays, in the best of times, are tough on some, but this year expands the hardship of separation from some to most.

What can we do to help others? Call or text those you are concerned about and may be alone or hurting. Let them know you care. If you know someone in need and you can, make a gift of food. There are many things you can do but none more important than just reaching out and letting them know you care and are thinking of them.

My Christmas wish for this year is that our nation begins a healing process after the most divisive election cycle of my lifetime. Both sides are guilty. No politician nor party came out of this with clean hands. We can and must do better.