GARY MOORE: Moving Forward

In my first book, Playing with the Enemy, I wrote a story about my Father and in my Father’s honor. To me, Playing with the Enemy was more than a best-selling book. For years, it has been a dream of mine that somebody would make it into a movie – and I still pray it comes to pass.

Gary Moore Gary W. Moore is a freelance columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the…

But that’s not why I wrote it. I didn’t even write it for fame or glory or to eventually make my way into becoming a syndicated columnist. Instead, I wrote Playing with the Enemy because my Father’s life impacted me so profoundly, and I wanted my children to know, embrace, love, and celebrate his legacy. Playing with the Enemy is about passing down family legacies and family traditions. I can only hope that my children’s children, and their children, and their children, and their children will know the story of Gene Moore because of Playing with the Enemy.