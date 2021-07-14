GARY MOORE: Moving Forward

In my first book, Playing with the Enemy, I wrote a story about my Father and in my Father’s honor. To me, Playing with the Enemy was more than a best-selling book. For years, it has been a dream of mine that somebody would make it into a movie – and I still pray it comes to pass.
But that’s not why I wrote it. I didn’t even write it for fame or glory or to eventually make my way into becoming a syndicated columnist. Instead, I wrote Playing with the Enemy because my Father’s life impacted me so profoundly, and I wanted my children to know, embrace, love, and celebrate his legacy. Playing with the Enemy is about passing down family legacies and family traditions. I can only hope that my children’s children, and their children, and their children, and their children will know the story of Gene Moore because of Playing with the Enemy.
Well, the time has come for me to pass on a new legacy to my firstborn son as I soon will pass into glory. I have spent the last four years writing about positivity woven into the ordinary fibers of my life. I have found ways to spin on anything from pork tenderloin sandwiches to politics to eating squirrels positively. Positivity hasn’t just saturated the words of this column; positivity rang in the ears of my children since the day they were born. Never once did I tell them not to chase their dreams. Anytime they came to me with a dream, I hoped to encourage them to go for it – even when the odds were against them. Positivity is a family tradition, and we aim to keep the tradition going.
Saying goodbye has never been easy for me—especially when speaking to a group of people I love so dearly.
Unfortunately, that time has come. Speaking to you every week about my thoughts, words, and tears has been shared for almost four years. That time has come to an end. We have shared life, and we are now sharing death.
To say that writing Positively Speaking has been a ball would be an understatement, so I won’t even try.
I’m hoping, however, this column will continue under my son Toby’s name as I am no longer able to write or focus. So let me quit while I’m ahead.
In many ways, Toby thinks like me. When it comes to feeling positive, Toby thinks exactly like me.
Toby has starred in such films as Paramount’s “A Separate Peace,” USA Channel’s “Murder in Greenwich,” has Guest Starred in Law & Order SVU, & CSI: Miami.
Toby has also written several screenplays. One was optioned by a production company owned by the Oscar-winning producer of Schindler’s List. Toby is now the CEO of a very forward-thinking company that I fully expect to shake up the current Hollywood system.
He tells me that he can do all of this because of the principles I taught him. Whether that’s true or not, I cannot say. I can say that he fully embraces the principles I’ve so often written about in this column.
One funny moment Toby and I shared was when he was helping me change my email password. The security question came on the screen, and it read: Who is your favorite actor? Toby confidently typed his name Toby Moore as the answer. The reply was, “ Wrong answer, please try again.” A look of shock registered on his face as his eyes met mine. “I’m not your favorite actor?!”. Reassuringly I chuckled back to him, “ You are my favorite actor! John Wayne was my favorite actor when I was a child, but as an adult, you are my favorite actor!”. I want to say again, that was just a slight misnomer on my part because, indeed, my favorite actor is Toby Moore.
So by the grace of God, maybe this column will live on and continue. It would undoubtedly be my prayer and most tremendous honor if it did. A column such as this must continue - it is a column that speaks truth and values and hopefully encourages all who read it.
I hope this newspaper will continue the column under the authorship of my firstborn son Toby Moore. As the saying goes, “The show must go on.”
I thank you all for reading every week. The best is yet to come.
Gary W. Moore is a freelance columnist, speaker, and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com