GARY MOORE: Not my favorite column

I love spontaneity more than the average person – whether it be a spontaneous vacation or party. This last weekend has been a weekend of spontaneous fun, celebration, laughter, eating, and story-sharing. More than a hundred people have poured in and around my home, patio, and family room over the last three days for what has felt like a non-stop celebration. My two sons, Toby and Travis, and my son-in-law, Jeff, all worked hard to take the mantle of master griller and made my special barbeque ribs better than I could have ever done. I’ve savored every conversation, hug, moment, and memory. By now, you might be wondering why it’s been a non-stop party in my own home. Well, I will tell you why, but it is perhaps the scariest yet most courageous sentence I’ll ever write to my readers.