GARY MOORE: Optimism: The vaccine for disappointment

I received my second dose of the Covid vaccine two weeks ago. My side effects were minimal. I had a sore arm. I was told by a few family members and friends not to get it ... that it would change my DNA by some and by others it was a conspiracy to insert a chip into my body. I listened, did my own research, then got the shot. I learned that cancer patients in my age bracket were three times more likely to die of Covid than others, so it was an easy decision.

But what about becoming more hopeful and optimistic in your life? What are the negative side effects? If you do it, you will occasionally be disappointed ... which you’ll be by nature anyway, but you’ll find yourself more willing to reach for your dreams and accomplish goals and live a happier, more fruitful life.

Whether we realize it or not, everything that we are consuming via media, stories, or the world around us, is forming our mindset. Not too long ago, my wife and I were spending a lot of time watching talk news. It was always playing in the background throughout the day, and I noticed I was getting more agitated, and my thoughts were gravitating towards more doom and gloom in this world rather than hopeful thoughts. It occurred to me – the news was forming me away from positivity. So, what did I do? I turned it off. Less news, more positivity. Less polarizing talk radio, more activities that bring me hope.