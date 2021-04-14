GARY MOORE: Stripping away life’s trappings

But I also understand everyone’s health journey is different. A young mother with small children would certainly have a different look at her cancer as she faces leaving her family without her … or parents of a three-year old with cancer stand at the brink of losing far more than I could imagine, If I had lost one of my children, I don’t know that my positive outlook and optimism could have ever been the same.

We all look at our lives from our vantage point. For me, cancer is an experience to grow emotionally and spiritually, while I fight against the odds to beat this disease and believe I am and will. For others it can be complete and utter devastation.

But even in the worst of cases, those left behind must recover and move on. Recognizing and embracing the positive memories and looking at the gifts we cherished with our loved ones are important to that process.

I guess my point is, as always, look for the good in every circumstance. It’s there if you seek it.

On a lighter note ...

An interesting part of this is since stomach cancer prohibits me from eating all the foods I enjoy, I find myself, watching cooking tutorials 3-5 hours a day. I’ve learned that I love to cook for my family and others as much, if not more, than I enjoy eating. But there is a downside ...