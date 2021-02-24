GARY MOORE: The kindness of us

I was taken care of by a nurse’s aide named Sam. I found out he’s finishing up his RN certificate and said, “I’m excited to make a difference.” I assured him he already is ... he paused, smiled, and said thank you. I’m guessing he may be 20. The last thing I said to him was, “Sam, your parents must be so proud of you.” His face lit up and he said, “I’ll tell them you said so.”

I was then moved to a room on the fifth floor. I make it a point to get everyone’s name, ask them where they were from, and compliment them on something. In return, the care I’ve received has been amazing ... and through it all there was not a single political discussion, and everyone smiled. Here, we are humans who have value and worth, not predicated by our political affiliation, but simply because we are humans who are created in the image of God.

I’ve really enjoyed my time here being kind and receiving kindness in return. I’ve tried to get them to open as I opened myself to them. I’ve experienced the beauty of God’s creation, up close and personal.

In today’s polarized environment, and often behind computer screens, we demonize one another by spewing hateful words simply because someone else voted differently than I did. As one Pastor Andy Stanley once remarked, “You’re scaring the kids!” And for what?