GARY MOORE: When it's OK, not to be OK

“Fantastic! I’m feeling great!” once again popped out of my mouth. My daughter quickly blurted out, “Dad! You are not feeling great! These are your doctors, and they aren’t looking for a motivational speech from you. Tell them how you really feel!”

She then looked at the leader of the group and said, “Please understand that my Dad is a motivational speaker, writer of a column titled, Positively Speaking and an author of four positive books. it’s not his nature to say anything else.”

The question then hit me like an Acme Anvil dropped on my head as if I were in a Roadrunner cartoon. Is it okay, not to be, okay?

It doesn’t mean I’m being negative. Maybe it only means I’m giving my medical team accurate information to help them make sound decisions and to help me get better. They needed straight talk from me and not a motivational pep talk. People who are feeling fantastic are not admitted into the hospital.

I took a breath and gave them an accurate depiction of what I was feeling, which was far from fantastic. They seemed relieved and said what I was describing better reflected the results of my test.