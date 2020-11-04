GARY W. MOORE: The death of iceberg lettuce

While lamenting the disappearance of my beloved iceberg lettuce, someone said, “It’s gone because it was nothing. Do you know iceberg lettuce has negative calories? It takes more calories to digest and burn them in our bodies than they provide!”

That’s a negative? Really? You mean by eating iceberg lettuce you can lose unwanted pounds without dieting? I thought most people ate salad because they wanted to lose weight. And if iceberg has negative calories, how does that make it bad? Doesn’t that make it a desired miracle food?

For me, iceberg is a tasteless delivery system that moved dressing from my plate into my mouth. It was there to add bulk and make me full, while transferring dressing, bacon, and other delightful treats onto my tongue. But now, I’m stuck with a bitter and fibrous mixture of unidentifiable leaves that add calories and interfere with the tastes that I love. You can’t pour enough dressing on this stuff to kill the bitter taste.

I can still buy iceberg in my produce department and do, but when dining out, I want iceberg.