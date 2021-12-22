GEORGIA GARVEY: The joy of Christmas, surpassed only be the joy of Christmas Past

Every day for what feels like the last two months, my 3-year-old has asked me the same question:

“Is today Christmas?”

He asks in a voice mixed with both excitement and dread, full of the expectation of a thrilling day but also the fear that, when it finally arrives, something may be required of him for which he’s not entirely prepared.

Honestly, his attitude, a frappe of anticipation and anxiety, mirrors my own.

Pre-parenthood, the idea of holidays with kids was gentle, full of nostalgia for the sweet parts of my own childhood and amnesia for the harsher times. What I’ve realized as a parent is that the most common Christmas experience is bone-deep exhaustion.

It’s list-making and planning, cooking and baking, gift-seeking and gift-buying — to say nothing of the wrapping. Then, there’s the real grind: the constant, unremitting lying.