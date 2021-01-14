GOV. PETE RICKETTS: Protecting the Right to Life

Our fight against the injustice of abortion is ongoing. There are a number of ways you can be involved this month. First, I ask you to join me in praying for the end of abortion in the United States. For the second consecutive year, I am proclaiming a statewide day of prayer on Jan. 22, which is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Second, take part in the Nebraska Walk for Life on January 16. It will begin at 10:00 AM on the north steps of the State Capitol. More information is available on the Nebraska Right to Life website. Third, consider volunteering your time or resources to help the expectant parents and young families in your community. Preparing to give birth and care for a young child is exciting but also daunting. Let’s rally around our moms and dads to provide them with a strong network of support on the journey of parenthood.