GREG AWTRY: Lots of socks

March 21st. This year it falls on Sunday. It’s a special day in my life as it is for thousands of others. No, It’s not St. Patrick’s Day or Easter. It’s World Down Syndrome Day. It is always on 3-21 because Down syndrome is a condition that has three 21st chromosomes instead of two. I learned this eleven years ago, in January 2010, when on a cold and gray winter day, Maddox Lucille McClintic was born in the Alpena, Michigan hospital.
Baby Maddie had that extra chromosome, and people said she would be different. I don’t know the science behind all this, but I can tell you Maddie is no different than you or me. She is perfect. She is exactly the type of person I aspire to be and although I am still a work in progress, Maddie is there to constantly remind me when I stray. She does so, not with admonishment, but by example. She shows me the secrets to life’s perplexing questions. And for this, I call her special.
Maddie’s mom, my daughter, Dr. Jamie McClintic, an Occupational Therapist who works with disabled children, doesn’t like the word “special” when describing children with disabilities because she believes it singles them out as being different, but not in the way you may think. Maddie and her peers are not special because they are different from us; they are special for what they do for us.
What comes naturally to these special people we spend a lifetime trying to find. We want happiness, joy, peace, and of course, love. Well, Maddie is all of that and more. Wherever she goes and to whomever she meets, she greets and leaves them with a smile. You smile because she made you smile. You laugh because she made you happy. You will, for a brief moment, forget all the struggles we face each day. And if you truly take the time to see all they have to teach us, you too will find peace.
Maddie doesn’t judge us on our race, our gender or our age. She doesn’t judge us on our politics or religion. She gives us a heaping serving of compassion intended to be passed on to others. She cannot only see the beauty in a flower or a fly, but in every person she encounters. Can we do that? Should we be doing that? Of course we should.
So, on Sunday morning, I will go to my sock drawer and put on the craziest colored mismatched socks and hike my pants up high enough for all to see. Why? March 21st is a day set aside to raise awareness for the entire worldwide Down community, including the caregivers who tirelessly advocate for rights and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. It’s also referred to as “Lots of Socks” day.
So, I ask you to join me. If you have a family member with Down, or know someone with Down, you know how hard they work to be just like you and me, when in reality we need, in many ways, to be more like them. If wearing crazy colored socks for just one day helps their lives in any way, then count me in. Join me, won’t you?
Let your children and grandchildren participate. It’s not only fun, it’s a great leaning experience allowing us to show we care about people who need a little extra help at times. And, it is exactly what Maddie would do for you, and yes, we all need a little help at times too.
Folks, whether we call Down people special or disabled is a mute-point. In fact, I am a lot less perfect than Maddie, so really, between the two of us who is the disabled one? I can tell you it’s not her.