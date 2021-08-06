JACK GINGRICH CUSHMAN: An American superhero with a heart of gold

For those who have been avoiding the Olympics due to United States Olympians’ protesting the country they represent, this week brought a sweet respite. Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who won a gold medal for the United States in freestyle wrestling, is a breath of fresh air. Enthusiastic, faithful, married and a patriot -- she thanked God for her final win against second seed Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria.

“Of course, I surprise myself, it’s by the grace of God I’m even able to move my feet,” said Mensah-Stock as she smiled broadly. “Like I just leave it in his hands, and I pray that all the practice that, the hell that my fricking coaches put me through pays off, and every single time it does. And I get better and better. It’s so weird that there is no cap to the limit that I can do. And I am excited to see what I have next.”

Hard work, faith in God, love for what she does and enthusiasm for the future. A powerful combination.

While other American Olympians were making sure their disdain for the country they represent is visible, Mensah-Stock was effusive about her love for her country. Her father immigrated from Ghana as an adult, and her mother is from Chicago. Mensah-Stock remembers her father telling her stories of his harsh childhood in Ghana.