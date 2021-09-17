JACK GINGRICH CUSHMAN: The era of absurdity

We are officially in the era of absurdity. President Joe Biden has asked those who are unvaccinated to wear masks to protect the vaccinated. While Democrats are pushing for a moratorium on evictions and rent, businesses cannot fill jobs. Inflation is rapidly rising, the Federal Reserve is printing gobs of money, and the government is running a massive deficit. At the same time, the Democrats want to spend even more money and argue that they can tax the rich to make it somehow all work out. What they forget to tell you is that inflation is a tax on everyone, especially the poor -- as they end up spending a higher and higher amount of their income on necessities.

While Democrats have pushed for people to remain masked indoors, they’re not always following their own advice. Photos from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent fundraiser in Napa Valley and former President Barack Obama’s birthday bash in the Hamptons revealed guests with no masks, close together. This week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the Metropolitan Gala, a star-studded fundraiser where tickets cost $35,000 per person (tickets for Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend were comped, according to the NY Post.) She used the night to make a political statement via her attire, wearing a stunning white gown by Brother Vellies emblazoned with the phrase, “Tax the rich” in red on the back. At least she has a sense of irony -- and probably laughed all night at the paparazzi taking pictures of the back of her dress. She could have used “help the poor,” but maybe her goal is not to help the poor -- but simply to bring down the rich.