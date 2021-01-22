JACKIE CUSHMAN: A more perfect and lasting union

Abraham Lincoln was elected president as the nation was moving toward war; more than 80% of eligible voters participated. He received less than 40% of the popular vote but carried 59% of the electoral votes. Between his election and his swearing-in, seven states -- South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas -- seceded from the Union.

Lincoln was determined not to let the nation splinter apart. In his first inaugural address, he stated: “I am loath to close. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

He gave this address while standing in front of the half-completed U.S. Capitol dome, from which a crane was protruding at the top. The construction continued during wartime as a sign that our country would endure. By his second inaugural address, the dome would be completed. The war would end a little over a month later.