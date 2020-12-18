JACKIE CUSHMAN: An Ode to St. Nick

In 1823, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” was printed. It became known as “The Night Before Christmas.” This December, with the dueling U.S. Senate campaigns in Georgia, I am taking the liberty of using the poem as the basis of my column. I hope you enjoy this holiday version and, if not, will excuse my indulgence.

‘Twas the week before Christmas, when all thro’ the state,

Barely a voter was uncertain, but the ad spending was great.

Early-voting precincts were set up with great care,

In hopes that hoards of voters would soon be there.

The political consultants nestled their cash in their bank,

While residents were wishing the mass mailings were a prank.

Dad in his ball cap and I in my sweats,

Had just finished feeding and walking the pets.

When, from the big screen, there arose such a roar,

I sprang from my chaise to watch from the floor.

Hypnotized by the vison of advertisements on screen,

The negativity and destruction I hoped was a dream.