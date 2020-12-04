JACKIE CUSHMAN: Beware of narrative news

Interestingly enough, the same article noted that Raffensperger said his office is investigating more than 250 allegations involving this year’s elections.

There are four voter registration groups under investigation, according to the AJC: “America Votes is facing allegations that it sent absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994 ... the group said it has mailed applications to the list of voters maintained by the secretary of state’s office.” This, of course, brings into question the secretary of state’s list, or it should.

“Vote Forward is accused of attempting to register a dead Alabama woman to vote in Georgia,” the AJC said. “The New Georgia Project -- founded by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams -- faces accusations that it sent voter registration applications to people in New York City.” And “Operation New Voter Registration Georgia faces allegations that it told college students in Georgia they could change their residency to here, then change it back to their home state after the election.”

So maybe the investigations should go forward and the results be reported before a determination of potential fraud is made.