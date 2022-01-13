JACKIE CUSHMAN: Democrats are selling unwanted propaganda

Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, did this well Tuesday. “Our (Republicans’) goal is maximum participation and zero fraud, period, not some fraud,” he told reporters. “The Democrats’ so-called election reform is not about protecting the right to vote. It’s about making sure that they win elections. Democrats don’t want free and fair elections. They want elections only Democrats can win.”

Scott was joined by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who labeled the Democratic bill the “Freedom to Cheat Act.”

“They want to change the rules so they can ban voter ID even though it’s very popular around the country, force taxpayers to fund their campaign ads, which nobody wants government to pay for campaign ads. So they’re just a joke. They don’t care about the issues.”

Their goal is to “ban voter ID, even though it’s very popular around the country, force taxpayers to fund their campaign ads, which nobody wants government to pay for campaign ads,” Scott said. “They’re not focused on inflation or unemployment or the crisis on the border or Americans still trapped in Afghanistan. They are very focused on how do they win elections.”