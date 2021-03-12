JACKIE CUSHMAN: Free your thinking

My point is that neither party is perfect, nor is any person. If you are trying to find a perfect party or a perfect person, then you will be waiting forever, or deluding yourself. We have to move from “me good, you bad” or “my group good, your group bad” to finding something that we can work toward improving together.

We are all on Mars, or most of us feel that way. To get back to Earth, we have to do the hard work of thinking. Thinking shows us that simplistic answers are rarely the right answers. If we think, then we understand that we can be in a group and not agree with everything that the group does or says. If we go along with everything -- we are probably not thinking. We have to learn to grow up, not worry so much about what people think of us and reach out to those who are willing to do the hard work to improve the things we care the most about. No matter their religion or their political party.