JACKIE CUSHMAN: Freedom Is Worth the Effort

President Abraham Lincoln, who shepherded our nation through the Civil War, understood that he was an instrument in the hand of God. He delivered the Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1863, to dedicate the battlefield where over 50,000 soldiers had been killed, wounded, captured or reported missing.

In the speech, which runs about 272 words, Lincoln never said “I” or “me.” Instead, he took his audience from the past to the present and lay down a challenge: “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

We withstood the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and still work today to secure our individual freedoms through the political process. While we are not a perfect nation, we are the best nation on earth. However, Lincoln had it right, as did President John F. Kennedy, who said, “And so, my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

This is not only a request to simply show up and vote but also a challenge for us to get involved in our local communities, to work together to solve problems and to speak highly of our nation. While this requires extra work, it’s worth it.