JACKIE CUSHMAN: Grounded in truth and reality

In 1989, the Polish Solidarity used the slogan “May Poland be Poland. 2 + 2 must always equal four.” While this might seem to be a simple factual statement, it was in fact a declaration that statements that had been passed off as facts were, in reality, lies. It was a declaration that truth had to be at the forefront of the movement to crush communism if it was going to succeed.

Today, that slogan still applies. If Republicans want to win the vote, they first have to win the argument, and it’s hard to win any argument if the other side won’t agree to the underlying definitions of words. If a speaker’s identity is more important than what he or she says, we are no longer grounded in truth and reality.

Let’s take President Joe Biden’s over-$2 trillion proposed infrastructure bill as an example. Last week, Biden stated that “Independent analysis shows that if we pass this plan the economy will create 19 million jobs.” Well, that’s total jobs created, not additional jobs, according to an article last week by Bloomberg reporters Jenny Leonard and Justin Sink.