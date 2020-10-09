JACKIE CUSHMAN: Learning

The pandemic and current political environment might have you in the doldrums. Ups and downs are normal in life, but when you’ve been stuck inside on Zoom calls for months, it’s easy to forget the ups.

In “Learned Optimism: How to Change Your Mind and Your Life,” Martin Seligman provides a map to a more optimistic outlook.

As a graduate student of experimental psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, Seligman studied dogs and noticed that some would do nothing when they were shocked. Seligman determined that the dogs had felt the “shocks go on and off regardless of whether they struggled or jumped back or barked or they did nothing at all.”

Therefore, according to Seligman, the dogs “had concluded or ‘learned,’ that nothing they did mattered. So why try?”

Most people have faced situations where they, too, have felt helpless and times when no efforts seemed to make a difference. Eventually, after becoming worn down, they gave up and did nothing.

Some of us might feel the same way regarding the current state of politics and the pandemic.