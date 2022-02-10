JACKIE CUSHMAN: Love of Country

Lincoln, who held the country together during the Civil War, wrote in a private note in September 1862, “The will of God prevails. In great contests each party claims to act in accordance with the will of God. Both may be, and one must be wrong. God cannot be for and against the same thing at the same time. In the present civil war, it is quite possible that God’s purpose is something different from the purpose of either party -- and yet the human instrumentalities, working just as they do, are for the best adaptation to effect his purpose.”

Lincoln’s belief that he was an instrument in the hand of God echoed throughout his second inaugural address and reminds me that we should be aware that we are all instruments in the hand of God and best serve our country when we best serve God.

Lincoln closed his address by reaching out to the Confederacy and reminding the Union that victory should be accompanied by grace. “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in.”