JACKIE CUSHMAN: Public health, private anguish

Last year, we began what was supposed to be a short lockdown to flatten the curve of COVID-19-related hospitalizations. It’s a year later and we are still mostly locked down. This past year has been particularly hard on young adults, according to a story in The Wall Street Journal titled “Pandemic Loneliness Is Hitting Young Adults Especially Hard.”

In fact, “61% of young people ages 18 to 25 reported serious loneliness in the prior month, compared with 24% in adults ages 55 to 65,” wrote reporter Anne Marie Chaker. These statistics came from a report from Making Caring Common, part of the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

While the science regarding the spread of the virus might have justified the lockdowns and social isolation that we all have endured during the past year, it did not take into account the effects of this drastic, forced isolation on people’s psyches. Those of us blessed to be in a loving relationship have the luxury of going home (or interrupting our work from home) to connect with someone, to talk to that person without a mask and to touch them and see them smile -- or frown.

For those in abusive relationships as adults, or even worse, as children, the results can be disastrous. No longer can you go to work or school and socialize normally. Instead, you are stuck at home -- in a toxic situation.