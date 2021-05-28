JACKIE CUSHMAN: Remember the cost of a free and undivided Republic

While not all of us are called to serve our country in the armed forces or the political arena, we can all make a difference through the ways we live our lives. With freedom comes responsibility — responsibility to ensure that our freedom is maintained. Freedom is never free; it comes at a cost of lives, vigilance, time and effort.

The Declaration of Independence provides the foundation for our country: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” We have life and liberty and must guard them both, but we are provided only with the opportunity to pursue happiness, not a guarantee of happiness. Whether you achieve happiness is up to you and is not the responsibility of our government.

In November 1863, then-President Abraham Lincoln reminded us of our responsibility when he delivered his address at the dedication of the Soldiers National Cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The Civil War was still raging. He was not the main speaker for the day but had been invited as an afterthought. His speech was so short (less than two minutes) that the photographer did not have time to get a picture of him delivering it.