JACKIE CUSHMAN: Skills matter

This week, I attempted to buy lunch at a small local restaurant in downtown Decatur, a suburb of Atlanta. It was about 11:45 a.m., and there were two people in front of me in the restaurant, which served a variety of Greek and Mexican food cooked to order. The menu pasted on the wall looked great. There was a sign that said, “Due to shortage of workers, there may be delays in service.”

One person was working the grill, and another was working behind the counter -- doing what, I could not tell. After a few minutes of waiting in line, with not a peep from anyone behind the counter, neither to me nor to any other customer, I decided to try another place. Even if they were busy, the simple act of welcoming me might have been enough to keep me in line.

A block away, I found another restaurant, where two people were working. There was the same setup -- one was working the grill and the second was at the counter. But that’s where the similarity ended; the second greeted me warmly as I walked in the door and nodded to a menu for me to peruse before I ordered. I stayed, ordered, waited, got my food and left, leaving a nice tip.