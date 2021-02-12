JACKIE CUSHMAN: Small positive steps build hope

“We all become well-disguised mirror image of anything that we fight too long or too directly,” wrote the Rev. Richard Rohr, a Franciscan friar. “That which we oppose determines the energy and frames the questions after a while. Most frontal attacks on evil just produce another kind of evil in yourself, along with a very inflated self-image to boot.”

So, what does this mean from a political perspective to a nation that is engaged in an impeachment trial against a man who is no longer in office? The argument is that we are in a mortal fight, and it does feel that way, but if we continue to react rather than to pause and then respond, to fight rather than to step back and work toward a vision of a brighter future that most Americans will join, we will have become what we are fighting against: a movement focused on tearing down and hating rather than building and bridging.

This week’s impeachment is front and center, and the natural reaction is to fight for our lives; many of us will engage in the fight ferociously -- that is our right. But we also have the opportunity to breathe deeply, take stock of where we are and take small, positive actions to help create a movement that is filled with hope and purpose, a movement that will attract people. Each of us decides every day how we want to spend our time and energy. These days, I’m spending mine on breathing, taking action and making a difference, however small.