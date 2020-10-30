JACKIE CUSHMAN: Time for choosing

In October 1964, Reagan, in his first national appearance, delivered a 30-minute, nationally televised speech in support of then-Republican candidate Barry Goldwater. This presentation, which later became known as “The Speech,” focused on the choice between a government that was intrusive and controlling and one that valued personal freedom and responsibility.

The program was paid for by Goldwater and the Brothers for Goldwater, chaired by John Wayne. It was delivered in front of a studio audience and can be seen today on YouTube.

The foundation for this speech had been laid over the previous decade. From 1954 to 1962, Reagan worked for General Electric as a spokesman for its initiative to promote citizenship. GE Vice President Lemuel Boulware believed that “the average citizen cannot afford to leave politics to the politicians.” Reagan crisscrossed the country giving speeches to encourage an active citizenry.

The actor promoted conservatism but also talked about the resilience of the American people and the problems that all Americans faced. During his travels, he met thousands of people and learned that, in the end, Americans shared core problems, values and ideals.

Reagan was a uniter. “I believe that the issues confronting us cross party lines,” he noted in his October speech.