JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: 2020 isn't over yet

This week in New York City, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was raised. I’ve watched the video several times, and it’s like watching a train wreck -- I can’t look away. As it was raised, many of the tree’s lower limbs fell off, revealing incredibly large gaps. Unless a magician is in charge of decorating the tree, it will end up being the perfect symbol for 2020, a frightening reminder of the horribleness of this year. 2020 is the year of everything ugly.

Many of us, understandably, just want to move on to 2021, to a time that might just be better. But in our rush to move forward, we should not ignore real issues that need to see the light of day, regardless of the outcome.

While many Americans and most news outlets are moving forward with a presumptive win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, we should all remember that 2020 is not over yet. Many Americans believe that the election was held unfairly and that the current reported outcome is inaccurate.