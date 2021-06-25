JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: A word to the wise — about words

For most of us, our daily interactions with others are based on common words, phrases and understandings. When someone says the sky is blue, we tend to believe that the sky is blue. When we talk with people other than our friends and family, we naturally believe that what they say is what they mean. That up is up and down is down. We believe the words we hear.

But when it comes to politics, we might be better off being more skeptical and digging deeper to understand the truth for ourselves. That’s because what is said is often the opposite of reality. Let’s take three current examples: the voting rights bill in the Senate (S. 1), transgender women competing in sports and the PRO Act.

Bill S. 1 in the Senate, the so-called “For the People Act,” is a sweeping voting bill that would federalize elections, mandate automatic registration through the Department of Motor Vehicles and other government programs and limit the ability of states to ensure their voter rolls are correct. In addition, it would expand the use of mail-in ballots without requiring voter ID.

This bill is the opposite of what voters want, according to a Monmouth poll released this past Monday. Voters want voter ID and are skeptical of mail-in voting.