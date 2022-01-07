JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: A year later — Time to move forward

It’s been a year since Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won both U.S. Senate seats from Georgia, giving Democrats slight control of the body. A day later, the U.S. Capitol was invaded by people protesting the certification of the presidential election for now-President Joe Biden. It seems like a decade has passed rather than a year, but then again, we are living in COVID time warp where the passage of time seems both fast and slow at the same time.

While many Republicans might believe that the election was stolen, the truth is that Republicans could have and should have won both the presidency and the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia. If our candidates had run overwhelmingly positive campaigns that had given people reasons to get out and vote for them, we could have won by overwhelmingly large margins that would have negated any potential irregularities. Instead, we railed against our opponents, tried to scare people into voting for us and ended up losing by a small margin.

We focused too much on our opponents and too little on the voters, whose votes we need to win. Unfortunately, I am not sure that we have learned this lesson.