JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Actions more important than words

During his inauguration speech last week, President Joe Biden called for unity, and millions of Americans watched and applauded. The words were hopeful, inspiring and forward-looking. Biden said: “To all those who did not support us, let me say this: Hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart. And if you still disagree, so be it. That’s democracy. That’s America -- the right to dissent peaceably. ... I will be a president for all Americans.”

For many Trump supporters, the words were welcome. But the words soon fell away as Biden began signing executive orders that belied his call to unity. Unfortunately, some of the Democrats’ calls for unity have now become calls for agreement, calls to help the party achieve its goals.

This is neither unity nor unifying.

According to CNN, Biden had signed 37 executive orders by Tuesday night, less than a week into his tenure. Of those, 25 were new policies and 12 were reversals of former President Donald Trump’s policies. Rushing through an agenda without debate and without voting in the legislature is not unifying.