JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Back to basics

Part of what might be driving the lower reading numbers is the fact that students are not reading as much on their own. “Smaller percentages of 9- and 13-year-old students reported reading for fun on their own time ‘almost every day’ in 2020 compared to the previous long-term trend assessment in 2012,” noted the report. “During the same time period, larger percentages of 9- and 13-year-old students in 2020 reported that they ‘never or hardly ever’ read for fun on their own time.”

To get better at anything, especially reading, you have to take time on the task. Reading more makes you a better reader. When my children were younger, they each had reading time before bed. They might not have liked it at that time, but their reading skills improved. The same goes for math. Math is a topic that requires mastery of the fundamentals before moving on to more complicated concepts. It’s easy to fall behind. According to the report, fewer students were taking pre-algebra and algebra — the higher-level math courses for their ages — in 2020 than in 2012.