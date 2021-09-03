JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Biden's presidential pandemonium

They also pointed out that “there are leadership, training, and morale reasons for resignations. In interviews, congressional testimony, and public statements it has become clear that top leaders in our military are placing mandatory emphasis on PC ‘wokeness’ related training which is extremely divisive and harmful to unit cohesion, readiness, and war fighting capability.” They stated. “Our military exists to fight and win our Nation’s wars and that must be the sole focus of our top military leaders.”

At home, there are other problems. Inflation is up, the southern border apprehensions in July were over 220,000, (which is over 4 times the number of a year ago), crime is up, Hurricane Ida just swept through Louisiana and Mississippi, leaving millions of people without power, and forest fires are forcing people to flee their homes in the western United States. Everywhere you turn, there appears to be pandemonium.

What do the American people see from our president during this time of turmoil? Based on his loud voice during Tuesday’s speech, they see an angry man who does not understand how the country feels and who tries to reconnect with Americans by comparing their losses of loved ones through his administration’s failure to take the measures needed to protect our forces to the death of his son from brain cancer. Both are indeed tragic, but one of them could have been avoided. But Biden did not acknowledge his failure. Instead, he remained resolute, defiant and unwavering in his judgment that he is presiding over extraordinary success -- while all around him there is pandemonium.