JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: College students could use a course on How to Separate Fact from Fiction

This week, I ran across a recent ESPN tweet: “Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, the NASCAR community stood with him in unity ... “ What ESPN didn’t mention in the tweet was that the FBI investigation of the event found that the supposed noose was a garage pull rope that had been placed there months before — long before Wallace was assigned to the garage. It was not a noose that targeted Wallace but a way to grab a rope and pull more easily. The tweet is misleading and dangerous — misleading because it does not contain all the relevant information, and dangerous because it fosters fear and polarization in our country.

Last week, actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. For those who can remember back to just before the pandemic, Smollett claimed in January 2019 that he was a victim of a hate crime. The uproar was immediate, and many observers condemned not only the supposed perpetrators but also then-President Donald Trump and his followers based on their underlying belief that Trump and his supporters had created an environment that made such an attack possible. Later, it came out that the supposed hate crime had been staged by Smollett himself.