JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Critical thinking needed

For the past year and a half, we’ve been told repeatedly to rely on science. First, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told us not to wear masks; only those in medical settings needed them. Fauci then said we should wear masks. Then people were seen sporting several masks. We were told that there would be two weeks to flatten the curve; then the longer shutdowns came for what seemed like a lifetime. Scientists initially said that a vaccine could not be produced within a year; when it was, the vaccines were marketed as COVID-19 prevention by the government, that they would prevent COVID-19 -- and there was a rush to get people vaccinated.

Syndicated Jackie Gingrich Cushman

Now, with the new Delta variant, breakthrough cases are happening (though not normally as severe). We’ve recently been told we should return to wearing masks, even if we are vaccinated. And this week, Dr. Fauci said that the vaccines, which have been made available by the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization, are as good as if they were approved by the FDA, even though they are not approved.

If your head is spinning, you are not alone. It’s not just the recommendations and regulations that are constantly changing. The data is suspect, too.