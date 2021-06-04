JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Curiosity and candor

According to the chart, activity described in the bottom-left quadrant -- marked by low candor and no curiosity -- would result in little communication and reflect attributes that included “shutdown, passive, victim, fear-based, lose/lose.” If candor were to increase but there was no increase in curiosity, the result would be attributes that included “aggressive, villain, intimidates, win/lose.” There was no learning along the way, but people would speak frankly.

In the bottom-right quadrant, with low candor and an increase in curiosity, the interaction would conjure words like “receptive, hero, respectful, polite, lose/win.” While it might appear that there was communication due to the politeness, the lack of candor would lead to an inability to communicate.

With some candor and some curiosity, the interaction would conjure attributes like “competitive, debate, fully engaged.” These would result in compromise. While you might think that compromise is the best, it is inferior to problem-solving that includes independent, creative thinking, collaboration or creativity.