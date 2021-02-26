JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Elevate your thinking

If you’ve seen the signs reading, “Science is real,” heard the phrase, “follow the science” or been told to “trust in science,” and if these statements have often been used to try to curb your dissent, free thinking and discussion -- then elevate your thinking. These statements are the opposite of scientific inquiry, which is the process of hypothesizing, testing and knowing that the answer is often that the hypothesis is wrong but the free flow of ideas is important to the advancement of knowledge.

This blind trust and required following ignores the fact that science changes over time. If this were not so, we would still be bleeding patients in order to get rid of the diseases that were invading their bodies. Bloodletting was used for thousands of years. In 1799, when our first president, George Washington, was feeling bad, he “asked to be bled the next day, and physicians drained an estimated 5 to 7 pints in less than 16 hours,” according to History.com. He died a few days later. Guessing you would prefer not to have 5 to 7 pints drained from you if you woke up with a sore throat and felt a bit off.