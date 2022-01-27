JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Free Speech Has to be Free

This Monday, Neil Young told Spotify, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” His comments were an attempt to get the online platform to de-platform the Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast with an average audience of 11 million people.

Controlling content is nothing new to online platforms. Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have all de-platformed people based on the content that they distribute through their platforms. The challenge is in determining who controls what speech is allowed and what speech is not allowed.

Subsequently, Young took down his open letter asking Spotify to de-platform Joe Rogan, but the whole incident raises questions about who is or should be in charge of who gets to say what where.

While I have never listened to Rogan’s podcast, I do believe that he should have the ability to speak freely even if people disagree with him. If you’ve ever been to the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner on the northeast corner of the park in London, you can appreciate the importance of allowing all types of people to speak about whatever they want, regardless of whether other people agree with them.