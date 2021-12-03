JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Freedom rings

Freedom is also outspoken about players needing to understand the larger political realities of their sponsorship contracts. “The players need to do their research and they have to educate themselves before they put their signature on the paper and sign this like lifetime deals and stuff,” Freedom said.

“Everybody knows how I feel about some of the sponsors that we have. Like, Nike, to me, the biggest hypocrite company out there,” said Freedom. “Obviously, they are using these players to become the face (of Nike) like Cristiano Ronaldo for soccer, LeBron (James) for basketball and some of the other athletes, but they’re becoming puppets. I feel like we need to be careful of what we are wearing because every time you put those items on your feet or on your back, there’s so much blood and sweat and so much oppression on those items, so be careful.”

Agree with him or not, Freedom has the right to speak freely while in the United States, and he does. He also understands that we are the freest country on earth and counts himself blessed to live here.

If only all Americans felt the same way: blessed to be Americans. This would not mean that our country is perfect or that we should not improve but it would mean that we would feel more grateful and appreciative as we work to improve it. That change in focus alone would make our actions kinder, gentler and more loving. Just like the good wolf.