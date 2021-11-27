JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Giving thanks

The past few years have been extraordinarily odd. We have been isolated, scared and unable to connect with people as we are used to. This is slowly changing, and I am grateful that we are beginning to make more human connections. This Thanksgiving, I am particularly thankful for my family, close friends and those who share my passion to make our community a better place for all. I thank God for blessings, and for challenges that turn into blessings after they are met. This has been true throughout our history.

Jackie Gingrich Cushman Jackie Gingrich Cushman writes a weekly human-interest column for Creators Syndicate that focuses on current events and political issues.

For example, we can go back 401 years to thank the Pilgrims, who fled religious persecution in England in 1620. After enduring delays in setting sail, the loss of a ship and the deaths of many during their journey across the ocean, they first sighted land on Nov. 9. This meant that they would soon be on land. William Brewster led the Pilgrims in the reading of Psalm 100:

“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands.

Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.

Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.

Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.