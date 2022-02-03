JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Government is not the answer, and models can be wrong

Their goal was “to determine whether there is empirical evidence to support the belief that ‘lockdowns’ reduce COVID-19 mortality.” They specifically looked at “any government mandate that directly restrict peoples’ possibilities, such as policies that limit internal movement, close schools and businesses, and ban international travel.” Their study looked at whether government mandates saved lives.

They concluded that “lockdowns have had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality.” This was based on a review of data of actual responses after the lockdowns occurred. When this all began in 2020, we were told that a government mandate around lockdowns would save millions of lives. “An often-cited model simulation study by researchers at the Imperial College London (Ferguson et al. (2020)) predicted that a suppression strategy based on a lockdown would reduce COVID-19 mortality by up to 98%,” noted the study. While this was treated as “science” in 2020, it was a model based on science, and now that we have real world data, the analysis shows that the decision was wrong, and the lockdowns caused more harm than good.