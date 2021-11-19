JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Here comes inflation acceleration

While the Democrats continue to spin the message, inflation is real to families as they go to the grocery store to buy food for their families and go to the gas station to put gas in their car. They know it costs more. Today, I received a letter from President Joe Biden telling me that I had received a direct deposit because of the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan. His message was that he’s here to help. What he didn’t mention was who was footing the bill. The truth is it’s just funny money. There is no government spending, there is government taxation, spending of taxpayer’s money by the government, borrowing by the government to spend more money than was taken in, combined with printing money to pay government spending, which leads to inflation. All this means is that the federal government is spending more than it gets from taxpayers, borrows, and prints to cover the difference, all the while driving up inflation. Who pays for all this? The American people do.