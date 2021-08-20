JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: I have faith in America; We can do better

We know from experience that, when you extend unemployment benefits, it’s hard to find entry-level workers. Now, common sense also tells us that an entry-level job is not a job one should hold forever — it’s an entry into the workplace from which one can move up.

There is much progress our country needs to make, and we could get much done for the benefit of all, IF we decide to work together instead of trying to tear each other apart. Just imagine what we could accomplish together: real family income going up, the poverty rate going down, children being educated, entrepreneurship booming and research and new technology increasing.

Imagine a strong foreign policy in pursuit of peace, with the ability to defeat our enemies and protect our allies. We could gain respect for our country abroad, be a staunch friend to our allies and a beacon of hope for the world.

I want to protect something precious, but I need your help. We’ve got work to do — together.

The only way to ensure our freedom endures is for we the people to limit government. That’s because, left to its own devices, government will multiply exponentially and become even more ineffective. Yes, it’s possible.

While our current challenges may seem insurmountable to some people, I know better. Like everything, countries go through cycles. It’s up to us to determine whether we are going to spiral down or cycle up. If we remember our values, believe in ourselves and regain our common sense, the future will always be ours. I have faith in America. We can do better, and together I know we will.