JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Lack of U.S. leadership exacerbates southern border crisis

In March, as the number of encounters between illegal immigrants and U.S. Border Patrol agents was increasing on our southern border, President Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to take charge of the problem. “I can think of nobody who’s better qualified to do this,” Biden said of Harris. “When she speaks, she speaks for me.”

Since then, the crisis has escalated. The number of encounters this month is likely to be astronomical.

How do I know? Just look at the numbers. In February, right before Harris was put in charge, there were 101,099 southwest land border encounters between migrants and Border Patrol agents, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. The year before, there had been 36,697 such encounters.

There was clearly a crisis as the volume had almost tripled in a year. Unfortunately, the crisis has gotten worse since Harris was put in charge. Last month, there were 208,887 encounters, more than quadruple the 50,014 encounters from the same month last year. Former President Donald Trump’s tweets about the problem may have been mean, but he was clear about controlling the borders of our nation, and many would-be migrants appear to have taken him at his word.