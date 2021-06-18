JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: My children's father

In January 1995, I made a list of 18 attributes that described the type of man I wanted to marry. The list included “wants children,” “high family ties — loves his mother,” “secure in themselves” and “social.”

Three years later, I married such a man. A man who more than met the criteria, Jimmy Cushman.

Jackie Gingrich Cushman Jackie Gingrich Cushman writes a weekly human-interest column for Creators Syndicate that focuses on current events and political issues.

I first knew that we would marry when he was helping me hang curtains in my house. Standing in front of a window, wearing jeans, hammer in hand, he was staring up, determining the next steps. In a flash, I knew that we would one day be married. Less than two years later, we were.

We have been blessed by God with two wonderful children, Maggie and Robert. It was only after we had had children that I realized how incredibly important he was, not only to me, but to our children. He is irreplaceable.

Maggie was born in respiratory distress and was whisked from the delivery room for breathing treatments. Jimmy followed her every step of the way to make sure that she was safe and being looked after.

My favorite picture from the hospital shows Jimmy seated in a chair. His head is bowed; he is sleeping, holding Maggie in his arms.