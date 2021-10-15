JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Narrative NOT news

While many on the left are still using the mantra “follow the science,” it appears to be a mantra that has no meaning. President Joe Biden made a speech in Illinois last week in a push to get employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees. Yet during the speech, he spread misinformation when he claimed that vaccinated people (he was referring to health care workers) could not spread the virus. We know that this is not true; vaccinated people can get the virus without showing any symptoms, and they can then spread the virus to others. Science also tells us that if you have had COVID-19 and survived, your body has created antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19. A person who has already had the disease is less likely to get it again than is someone who had not. But in a push to get employers to require the vaccine, Biden ignored this science.