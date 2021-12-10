JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Note to Georgia’s Republican Candidates: Be for Something in 2022

Loeffler did well enough in November to make it to the runoff against Warnock. The other U.S. Senate seat for Georgia, held by Perdue, was up for standard primary and then general election in 2020. Perdue squared off against now Sen. Jon Ossoff. Neither topped 50% during the November 2020 election, so that election was also decided in the Jan. 5 special election.

Pollster John McLaughlin asked Georgia voters soon after the general election: “Do you approve or disapprove of Gov. Brian Kemp calling a special session of the Georgia State Legislature to require signature verification for every mail-in ballot for the Jan. 5 run-off election?” More than half (58%) of respondents said they approved, while 38% disapproved, according to the poll, which was conducted from Nov. 21-24. The Georgia Legislature was out of session and could be called back to session only by Kemp. He didn’t call them back.

The turnout for the January runoff elections was lower for Republicans than for Democrats, and both incumbent senators lost. Some blamed Trump for bashing the Georgia elections; some blamed Kemp for not calling a special session to ensure election integrity. The candidates should blame themselves for running uninspiring, negative campaigns.

Why do we care about this history? Because it sets up 2022 to be a fiercely competitive election. My hope is that the Republican candidates focus more on what they are running for than on whom they are running against. This was what they failed to do in 2020, which led to their defeat. To win, they must be (SET ITAL) for (END ITAL) something specific that Georgians care about.