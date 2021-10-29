JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Our National Institute of Health should be better

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, unclear and misreported stories about where the virus came from have proliferated. Did it come from the wet market in Wuhan? From the Wuhan Lab? Was it a bio attack?

Early last year, President Donald Trump said that it might have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan. The media mocked him, and for the most part, dismissed his suggestion.

Since then, we have not learned for sure where the virus that causes COVID-19 came from, but we have learned that the research carried out in Wuhan and funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health was not properly managed with appropriate oversight.

Last week, Lawrence A. Tabak, principal deputy director of the Department for Health and Human Services, which NIH is part of, sent a letter to Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, regarding NIH funding of experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The letter revealed that EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit based in New York City, engaged in NIH-funded experiments at the Wuhan center that resulted in bat coronaviruses becoming more infectious, potentially to humans. “EcoHealth failed to report this finding right away, as was required by the terms of the grant,” Tabak wrote.